21 pictures of this weekend's Southsea Food Festival
Around 30,000 people flocked to Southsea to attend the food extravaganza on Sunday with the first day of what should have been a two-day event cancelled as a result of the high winds. Enthusiastic visitors flocked to the stalls along Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads, as well as Avenue de Caen to enjoy the food and drink – as well as the music and atmosphere – at the popular free event with local producers given the opportunity to show off their wares.
Jane Lamer, head of economic development and skills at Portsmouth City Council which organised the food festival, said: "Southsea Food Festival was buzzing. The crowds turned out to support our local businesses. I am grateful to our partners, businesses, and event team for working together through the weather to make such a fantastic event happen. "
Pictures by Sam Stephenson: