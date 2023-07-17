News you can trust since 1877
The event attracted around 30,000 people

21 pictures of this weekend's Southsea Food Festival

The weekend weather didn't dampen spirits as around 30,000 flocked to this year’s Southsea Food Festival.
By Kelly Brown
Published 17th Jul 2023, 12:02 BST
Updated 17th Jul 2023, 12:14 BST

Around 30,000 people flocked to Southsea to attend the food extravaganza on Sunday with the first day of what should have been a two-day event cancelled as a result of the high winds. Enthusiastic visitors flocked to the stalls along Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads, as well as Avenue de Caen to enjoy the food and drink – as well as the music and atmosphere – at the popular free event with local producers given the opportunity to show off their wares.

Jane Lamer, head of economic development and skills at Portsmouth City Council which organised the food festival, said: "Southsea Food Festival was buzzing. The crowds turned out to support our local businesses. I am grateful to our partners, businesses, and event team for working together through the weather to make such a fantastic event happen. "

Pictures by Sam Stephenson:

Pictured is Sammy Higgs, with friends - Sammy was celebrating her 32nd birthday Picture: Sam Stephenson.

1. Southsea Food Festival 2023

Pictured is Sammy Higgs, with friends - Sammy was celebrating her 32nd birthday Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Pictured is (L-R) Sam Baldwin and Dasha Tzimouli. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

2. Southsea Food Festival 2023

Pictured is (L-R) Sam Baldwin and Dasha Tzimouli. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Organisers at the event (L-R) Bill Sainsbury, Jane Lamer, Roxy Elliott and Rhiannon Williams. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

3. Southsea Food Festival 2023

Organisers at the event (L-R) Bill Sainsbury, Jane Lamer, Roxy Elliott and Rhiannon Williams. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

Action from the event with a busy festival across the city streets. Picture: Sam Stephenson.

4. Southsea Food Festival 2023

Action from the event with a busy festival across the city streets. Picture: Sam Stephenson. Photo: Sam Stephenson

