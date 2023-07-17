Around 30,000 people flocked to Southsea to attend the food extravaganza on Sunday with the first day of what should have been a two-day event cancelled as a result of the high winds. Enthusiastic visitors flocked to the stalls along Palmerston, Clarendon and Osborne Roads, as well as Avenue de Caen to enjoy the food and drink – as well as the music and atmosphere – at the popular free event with local producers given the opportunity to show off their wares.