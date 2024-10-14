22 pubs in Hampshire with real fires perfect for the winter - pictures

By Sophie Lewis
Published 14th Oct 2024, 13:49 BST
With winter round the corner, you may be wondering whether there are any pubs in the city with real fires.

And the answer is yes – there are plenty of pubs that are the epitome of cosy. So what better excuse than to head down to a pub with a roaring fire to keep yourself warm.

From The Bridge Tavern to The Black Dog, Hampshire is home to some of the most traditional and welcoming pubs.

Here are 22 pubs with a real fire to keep you cosy in the long winter months:

1. Cosy Pubs in Hampshire

The Bat and Ball in Hambledon is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months and it also comes with a real fire.

2. The Bat and Ball, Hambledon

The Bat and Ball in Hambledon is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months and it also comes with a real fire. Photo: Johnston Press

The Cams Mill, Fareham, is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months.

3. The Cams Mill, Fareham

The Cams Mill, Fareham, is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months. Photo: Google

The Old House at Home at 2 South Street, Havant, is a popular spot with punters and it is especially cosy throughout the cold months.

4. The Old House at Home, Havant

The Old House at Home at 2 South Street, Havant, is a popular spot with punters and it is especially cosy throughout the cold months. Photo: Joe Williams

