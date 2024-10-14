And the answer is yes – there are plenty of pubs that are the epitome of cosy. So what better excuse than to head down to a pub with a roaring fire to keep yourself warm.
From The Bridge Tavern to The Black Dog, Hampshire is home to some of the most traditional and welcoming pubs.
Here are 22 pubs with a real fire to keep you cosy in the long winter months:
Here are some of the cosiest pubs in Hampshire that have a real fire. Photo: Google
2. The Bat and Ball, Hambledon
The Bat and Ball in Hambledon is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months and it also comes with a real fire. Photo: Johnston Press
3. The Cams Mill, Fareham
The Cams Mill, Fareham, is known for its cosy vibe during the winter months. Photo: Google
4. The Old House at Home, Havant
The Old House at Home at 2 South Street, Havant, is a popular spot with punters and it is especially cosy throughout the cold months. Photo: Joe Williams
