23 pubs that will be reopening in Portsmouth from May 17

Pubs across the city are getting ready to open their doors for the first time in 2021.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 10th May 2021, 4:05 pm

The lockdown restrictions are set to be eased yet again on May 17.

It will mean that hospitality such as pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors.

This follows the easing in April which allowed pubs with beer gardens to serve customers outdoors.

We have pulled together a list of pubs in Portsmouth that will be reopening from next week.

1. The John Jacques - May 17

The John Jacques - Fratton Road, Fratton - May 17

Photo: Google Maps

2. The Sir John Baker - May 17

The Sir John Baker - London Road, North End - May 17

Photo: JPIMedia

3. The First Post - May 17

The First Post - High Street, Cosham - May 17

Photo: Matt Scott-Joynt

4. Isambard Kingdom Brunel - May 17

Isambard Kingdom Brunel - Guildhall Walk, Portsmouth - May 17

Photo: Ian Hargreaves

