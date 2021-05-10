23 pubs that will be reopening in Portsmouth from May 17
Pubs across the city are getting ready to open their doors for the first time in 2021.
The lockdown restrictions are set to be eased yet again on May 17.
It will mean that hospitality such as pubs and restaurants will be able to reopen indoors.
This follows the easing in April which allowed pubs with beer gardens to serve customers outdoors.
We have pulled together a list of pubs in Portsmouth that will be reopening from next week.
If you are a landlord and your pub is not featured in our gallery, please email [email protected]
