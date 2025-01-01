After the indulgence of Christmas, most of us are looking for ways we can save money in January.
Lucky for us, plenty of pubs and restaurants in the UK are offering money-saving deals across food and drink.
Here are 25 of the best pub and restaurant deals to enjoy in 2025.
1. JD Wetherspoons
JD Wetherspoons is offering a January sale from Thursday January 2 to Thursday January 16 across food and drink. | JD Wetherspoons
2. The Alchemist
The Alchemist is offering 20% food and 20% off its ‘signature sips’ in January. The deal will run from Sunday to Friday. | DesignMyNight
3. Brewdog
Brewdog will be offering a 2-4-1 deal across its main meals in its UK venues in January. | DesignMyNight
4. ASK Italian
ASK Italian is launching an ‘Adults Eat for £1’ deal, which will take place for the whole of January. To redeem the deal, one adult main must be purchased at full price, for another main to be purchased for only £1. To redeem the offer, customers must sign up via the Ask Italian website. | WD Stock Photos - stock.adobe.com
