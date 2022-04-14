28 Portsmouth pubs with beer gardens you can visit when the sun is shining

And what better way to make the most of the glorious weather than by going for a pint in a beer garden.

If you are thinking of heading out to wet your whistle over the bank holiday, we have pulled together a list of some of the Portsmouth pubs that have beer gardens.

If you are a pub owner and your isn’t on our list – please email [email protected] and we will add you to the list!

1. The Golden Eagle The Golden Eagle pub in Delamere Road in Southsea has a beer garden. Photo: Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

2. The Froddington Arms The Froddington Arms is in Fratton Road, Fratton Photo: Houston PR Photo Sales

3. The Duke of Devonshire The Duke of Devonshire in Albert Road, Southsea. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (100421-15) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. The Shepherd’s Crook The Shepherd’s Crook in Goldsmith Avenue has a beer garden. Photo: Malcolm Wells Photo Sales