28 sizzling pictures of the fantastic Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

By Joe Williams
Published 13th Jul 2025, 10:44 BST
Updated 13th Jul 2025, 10:50 BST
Families and friends flocked to Southsea Common yesterday to delve into Thai culture on the first day of a popular festival.

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival kicked off on Saturday, July 12, as crowds enjoyed a wide selection of delicacies and traditional Thai crafts.

It was a packed day of events including Muay Thai boxing demonstrations, children’s funfair rides, Thai massages, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony, Lady Boy shows to mention just a few. There was also a food challenge called ‘I’m British, Get Me Out of Here’, where volunteers competed against each other in eating some of the spicier and more unusual foods.

The hot weather ensured the refreshment stalls where in demand alongside the numerous food stalls selling delicious treats.

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival continues on Sunday, July 13.

Here are pictures of a glorious day on Southsea Common:

The Davies family from Portsmouth enjoying The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival. Photos by Alex Shute

1. The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

The Davies family from Portsmouth enjoying The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Volunteers take part in a food competition on the stage at the The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival. Photos by Alex Shute

2. The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

Volunteers take part in a food competition on the stage at the The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Zane and Jeaves enjoying The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival. Photos by Alex Shute

3. The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

Zane and Jeaves enjoying The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
An 'I'm British, get me out of here' food eating contest entertained crowds. Photos by Alex Shute

4. The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

An 'I'm British, get me out of here' food eating contest entertained crowds. Photos by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:Thai
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice