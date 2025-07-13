28 sizzling pictures of the fantastic Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival kicked off on Saturday, July 12, as crowds enjoyed a wide selection of delicacies and traditional Thai crafts.

It was a packed day of events including Muay Thai boxing demonstrations, children’s funfair rides, Thai massages, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony, Lady Boy shows to mention just a few. There was also a food challenge called ‘I’m British, Get Me Out of Here’, where volunteers competed against each other in eating some of the spicier and more unusual foods.