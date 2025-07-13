28 sizzling pictures of the fantastic Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival

The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival kicked off on Saturday, July 12, as crowds enjoyed a wide selection of delicacies and traditional Thai crafts.
It was a packed day of events including Muay Thai boxing demonstrations, children’s funfair rides, Thai massages, a Buddhist monk blessing ceremony, Lady Boy shows to mention just a few. There was also a food challenge called ‘I’m British, Get Me Out of Here’, where volunteers competed against each other in eating some of the spicier and more unusual foods.
The hot weather ensured the refreshment stalls where in demand alongside the numerous food stalls selling delicious treats.
The Southsea Thai Food and Craft Festival continues on Sunday, July 13.
Here are pictures of a glorious day on Southsea Common:
