29 fantastic Portsmouth pubs with the best food hygiene rating from the Food Standards Agency - including Thatchers and The Lawrence Arms

Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose which pubs to visit Portsmouth – which has so many to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 19th Jan 2024, 15:41 GMT

We’ve put together a list of the pubs with the maximum food hygiene rating available – five-out-of-five – based on Food Standards Agency data. This indicates a “very good” standard of cleanliness at the premises and in al;l areas of food preparation.

Here are 29 of the cleanest pubs in the city:

1. Portsmouth's cleanest pubs

Abarbistro at 58 White Hart Road in Old Portsmouth was rated five on March 12 2019.

2. Abarbistro - Portsmouth

Abarbistro at 58 White Hart Road in Old Portsmouth was rated five on March 12 2019. Photo: Keith Woodland

The Auckland Arms in Netley Road, Southsea was rated five on February 28 2017.

3. The Auckland Arms - Southsea

The Auckland Arms in Netley Road, Southsea was rated five on February 28 2017. Photo: Google Maps

Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road was rated five on August 21 2018.

4. The Baffins Inn - Baffins

Baffins Inn at 127 Tangier Road was rated five on August 21 2018. Photo: Google

