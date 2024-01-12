News you can trust since 1877
With so many cafes to choose from, it can be difficult to settle on where to grab yourself a hot drink this weekend.
By Joe Buncle
Published 12th Jan 2024, 12:29 GMT

Food hygiene ratings can be helpful for consumers to make informed choices – so we’ve put together a list of the cafes deemed the cleanest in Portsmouth by the Food Standards Agency. The following cafes have five star hygiene ratings.

Read on to find out which of the city’s cafes have the best hygiene ratings.

The following cafes are among the cleanest in Portsmouth, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Cafes with top hygiene ratings

The following cafes are among the cleanest in Portsmouth, according to the Food Standards Agency.

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road was rated 5 on May 16 2023.

Baffled Coffee - Broad Street

Baffled Coffee in Fawcett Road was rated 5 on May 16 2023.

Beach Bakery And Cakery at Arcade Clarence Pier, Clarence Esplanade, was rated five on May 30 2023.

Beach Bakery And Cakery - Clarence Pier

Beach Bakery And Cakery at Arcade Clarence Pier, Clarence Esplanade, was rated five on May 30 2023.

Beeny's Coffee in Tangier Road was given a 5 food hygiene rating on June 14 2017.

Beeny's Coffee - Tangier Road

Beeny's Coffee in Tangier Road was given a 5 food hygiene rating on June 14 2017.

