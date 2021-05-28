31 best pubs in Hampshire according to the Good Pub Guide 2021
The Good Pub Guide has named the best boozers in Hampshire for 2021.
Published each year, the book highlights what it considers to be the top 5,000 pubs for food and drink in the UK.
The guide is broken down county-by-county and includes Hampshire.
For the 2021 edition it has included 31 pubs from across the county including one in Portsmouth.
Pubs are now open again for both indoor and outdoor customers, following the latest easing of restrictions.
The weather is set to be much improved over the coming days with highs of 25C being forecast in parts of Hampshire.
But if you would like to look through and see which pubs are considered the best in Hampshire by the Good Pub Guide for 2021 – and maybe mark them down for future visits later next year – then click through our gallery below.
We have listed pubs in alphabetical order.