31 best pubs in Hampshire according to the Good Pub Guide 2021

Published each year, the book highlights what it considers to be the top 5,000 pubs for food and drink in the UK.

The guide is broken down county-by-county and includes Hampshire.

For the 2021 edition it has included 31 pubs from across the county including one in Portsmouth.

Pubs are now open again for both indoor and outdoor customers, following the latest easing of restrictions.

The weather is set to be much improved over the coming days with highs of 25C being forecast in parts of Hampshire.

SEE ALSO: 5 National Trust sites in Hampshire for a perfect day out in the countryside

But if you would like to look through and see which pubs are considered the best in Hampshire by the Good Pub Guide for 2021 – and maybe mark them down for future visits later next year – then click through our gallery below.

We have listed pubs in alphabetical order.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to Portsmouth news online - as well as fewer adverts, access to our digital edition and mobile app.

1. Anchor This pub can be found in Lower Froyle. Village signposted N of A31 W of Bentley; GU34 4NA. The guide says: ‘Plenty to look at in smart country pub, real ales and good wines; bedrooms.’ Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

2. Bakers Arms This pub can be found in Droxford. High Street; A32 5 miles N of Wickham; SO32 3PA. The guide say: ‘Welcoming, opened-up and friendly pub with good beers, cosy corners and interesting cooking’ Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

3. Bourne Valley This pub can be found in St Mary Bourne. Upper Link (B3048); SP11 6BT. The guide says: ‘Bustling country inn with plenty of space, an easy-going atmosphere and enjoyable food and drink; good bedrooms.’ Photo: Google Maps Buy photo

4. George and Dragon This pub can be found in Hurstbourne Tarrant. The Square (A343); SP11 0AA. The guide says: ‘15th-c coaching inn with local ales, classic pub food, and seats on a terrace; bedrooms.’ Photo: Google Maps Buy photo