Published each year, the book highlights what it considers to be the top 5,000 pubs for food and drink in the UK.

The guide is broken down county-by-county and includes Hampshire.

For the 2021 edition (the latest one) it has included 31 pubs from across the county including one in Portsmouth.

We have listed pubs in alphabetical order.

1. Anchor This pub can be found in Lower Froyle. Village signposted N of A31 W of Bentley; GU34 4NA. The guide says: ‘Plenty to look at in smart country pub, real ales and good wines; bedrooms.’ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

2. Bakers Arms This pub can be found in Droxford. High Street; A32 5 miles N of Wickham; SO32 3PA. The guide say: ‘Welcoming, opened-up and friendly pub with good beers, cosy corners and interesting cooking’ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

3. Bourne Valley This pub can be found in St Mary Bourne. Upper Link (B3048); SP11 6BT. The guide says: ‘Bustling country inn with plenty of space, an easy-going atmosphere and enjoyable food and drink; good bedrooms.’ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales

4. George and Dragon This pub can be found in Hurstbourne Tarrant. The Square (A343); SP11 0AA. The guide says: ‘15th-c coaching inn with local ales, classic pub food, and seats on a terrace; bedrooms.’ Photo: Google Maps Photo Sales