32 fantastic coffee spots in Portsmouth for a much needed caffeine boost - as recommended by our readers

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 26th Sep 2025, 15:22 BST

Whether its early in the morning and you are bleary eyed or you’re out for a catch up with friends - you are never far from a great cup of coffee in Portsmouth.

With so many places to choose from it can be difficult to know where to go. As such, we turned to the people that frequent the coffee shops in the city daily - you.

We put out a request on social media for your favourite coffee shops in the area and you didn't disappoint. The quality of shops is so widespread that we couldn’t include them all in this article, and as such, we have narrowed it down to places that received more than one recommendation.

The full list of recommendations can be found here.

There were some places a bit further afield from Portsmouth which have been included as a good cup of coffee is worth travelling for.

The best 32 coffee spots in the city as recommended by readers of The News are below:

Grabbing a coffee amongst beautiful flowers sounds ideal. The Milton Road shop was recommended by two of our readers.

1. Flora Coffee & Florist

Grabbing a coffee amongst beautiful flowers sounds ideal. The Milton Road shop was recommended by two of our readers. | Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com

Photo Sales
Coffee#1 in Palmerston Road is a got to coffee spot for two of our readers.

2. Coffee#1

Coffee#1 in Palmerston Road is a got to coffee spot for two of our readers. | Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Based in a picturesque spot at the hotwalls in Old Portsmouth. The Canteen is great place to grab a coffee for a walk or for a sit down and a bite to eat.

3. The Canteen

Based in a picturesque spot at the hotwalls in Old Portsmouth. The Canteen is great place to grab a coffee for a walk or for a sit down and a bite to eat. | Google

Photo Sales
Cafe W at Waterstones in Commercial Road is a popular coffee spot with our readers. A great place to peruse the books before stopping for a coffee.

4. Cafe W

Cafe W at Waterstones in Commercial Road is a popular coffee spot with our readers. A great place to peruse the books before stopping for a coffee. | Habibur Rahman

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 8
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthSocial mediaPeopleCoffee
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice