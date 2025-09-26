With so many places to choose from it can be difficult to know where to go. As such, we turned to the people that frequent the coffee shops in the city daily - you.

We put out a request on social media for your favourite coffee shops in the area and you didn't disappoint. The quality of shops is so widespread that we couldn’t include them all in this article, and as such, we have narrowed it down to places that received more than one recommendation.

The full list of recommendations can be found here.

There were some places a bit further afield from Portsmouth which have been included as a good cup of coffee is worth travelling for.

The best 32 coffee spots in the city as recommended by readers of The News are below:

1 . Flora Coffee & Florist Grabbing a coffee amongst beautiful flowers sounds ideal. The Milton Road shop was recommended by two of our readers. | Rawpixel.com - stock.adobe.com Photo Sales

2 . Coffee#1 Coffee#1 in Palmerston Road is a got to coffee spot for two of our readers. | Habibur Rahman Photo Sales

3 . The Canteen Based in a picturesque spot at the hotwalls in Old Portsmouth. The Canteen is great place to grab a coffee for a walk or for a sit down and a bite to eat. | Google Photo Sales