34 heavenly Hampshire food spots with waterfront views so picturesque you'll think you're abroad

With Portsmouth being a city sat on the coast, there is no shortage of glorious food spots with sensational waterfront views that make you feel as though you are on holiday abroad. From The Briny to The Still and West, there is something for everyone – and just a short ferry ride away is Gosport which is equally packed with fabulous spots with sea views.
34 wonderful food spots with picturesque views:
1. Waterfront Views
With summer round the corner, you may be looking for food spots in the area with sensational waterfront views. Photo: The News
2. Tides Cafe in Lower Quay, Fareham
Tides Cafe in Lower Quay, Fareham, is a stone's throw from the water and is such a popular choice amongst locals it underwent a refurbishment and a slight extension. Pictured is: (l-r) Charlotte Coles, Jackie Tribbeck, owner, and Ellie Rice. Picture: Sarah Standing (030924-808) Photo: Sarah Standing
3. The Deck, Emsworth Yacht Harbour
The Deck at Emsworth Yacht Harbour reopened under new management at the start of this year. The venue not only comes with marvellous views of the harbour, but it also has an outdoor seating area so customers can fully enjoy the summer months. Pictured is: Manager of The Deck Kate Hewitt. Picture: Sarah Standing (310125-1832) Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre, Portsmouth
The Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre is a family friendly venue with a soft play area which is perfect if you have young children wanting to play instead of sitting with the adults. The pub and restaurant also has an outdoor seating area which overlooks the sea. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: -