34 of the 'coolest' restaurants, cafes and bars in Hampshire including Huis and Maya, according to Square Meal

By Sophie Lewis
Published 21st Nov 2024, 15:30 GMT
Finding new food spots to try can be overwhelming because Hampshire is home to so many wonderful places.

Square Meal has put together a list of some of the ‘coolest’ restaurants and bars in Hampshire that are worth paying a visit. From Maya in Southsea to Pie and Vinyl and The Jack Russell, there is an endless list of trendy spots that dish up sublime food.

Here are 34 food and drink venues in Hampshire that have been branded ‘cool’ by Square Meal:

Here are some of the 'coolest' places in Hampshire to grab food, according to SquareMeal.

1. Cool restaurants in Hampshire

Here are some of the 'coolest' places in Hampshire to grab food, according to SquareMeal. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Jack Russell, Andover, is known for its cosy atmosphere and SquareMeal has ranked it as a must visit if you are looking for a warm and welcoming venue.

2. The Jack Russell, Andover

The Jack Russell, Andover, is known for its cosy atmosphere and SquareMeal has ranked it as a must visit if you are looking for a warm and welcoming venue. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
The Dolphin is a brilliant spot in the city to visit for a bite to eat and it is an extremely 'cool' venue. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. The Dolphin, Portsmouth

The Dolphin is a brilliant spot in the city to visit for a bite to eat and it is an extremely 'cool' venue. Picture: Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Ennio's Southampton is a 'cool' venue to visit according to Square Meal.

4. Ennio's Southampton

Ennio's Southampton is a 'cool' venue to visit according to Square Meal. Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 9
Next Page
Related topics:HampshireSouthsea
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice