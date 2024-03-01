1. February food hygiene
Food hygiene ratings released in February. Photo: Google
2. River Spice Indian Restaurant - Portchester
A Fareham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. River Spice Indian Restaurant, at New Parade, 38 West Street, Portchester, Fareham was given the maximum score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Street View
3. Victoriana's Restaurant - Gosport
A Gosport restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Victoriana's at 10 Bemisters Lane, Gosport was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google
4. Bay Leaves - Gosport
Bay Leaves, a takeaway at 121 Stoke Road, Gosport was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google