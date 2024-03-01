News you can trust since 1877
51 Portsmouth area food hygiene ratings released in February including Gosport, Fareham and Havant restaurants

Food hygiene ratings, released by the Food Standards Agency, can be a handy way to choose where to eat in Portsmouth – which has so many places to offer.
By Joe Buncle
Published 15th Feb 2024, 17:24 GMT
Updated 1st Mar 2024, 11:14 GMT

We’ve put together a list of all the food hygiene ratings released in February, including eateries in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport.

Here are the results of 51 inspections by the Food Standards Agency:

Food hygiene ratings released in February.

1. February food hygiene

Food hygiene ratings released in February. Photo: Google

A Fareham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. River Spice Indian Restaurant, at New Parade, 38 West Street, Portchester, Fareham was given the maximum score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

2. River Spice Indian Restaurant - Portchester

A Fareham restaurant has been handed a new five-out-of-five food hygiene rating. River Spice Indian Restaurant, at New Parade, 38 West Street, Portchester, Fareham was given the maximum score after assessment on February 1, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Street View

A Gosport restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Victoriana's at 10 Bemisters Lane, Gosport was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

3. Victoriana's Restaurant - Gosport

A Gosport restaurant has been handed a new four-out-of-five food hygiene rating. Victoriana's at 10 Bemisters Lane, Gosport was given the score after assessment on January 12, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

Bay Leaves, a takeaway at 121 Stoke Road, Gosport was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

4. Bay Leaves - Gosport

Bay Leaves, a takeaway at 121 Stoke Road, Gosport was handed a new three-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on January 16, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google

