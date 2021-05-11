7 amazing home bars created in Covid lockdown 5 years ago

By Steve Deeks
Published 11th May 2021, 16:04 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:30 BST
With the first Covid lockdown taking place five years ago on March 23, 2020, we decided to look back at some of the creative bars people made as locals brought the pub to their homes.

With pubs and bars closed for a large chunk over 2020 and 2021 our readers were highly creative in their designs.

Some got their hands dirty and built their own fully-functioning bar in their garden, enjoying all weathers with a drink in their hand. Here are just a few…

You can see them in our gallery below.

Charlotte Crotty, from Copnor, submitted this picture of her colourful home bar.

1. Charlotte Crotty, Copnor

Charlotte Crotty, from Copnor, submitted this picture of her colourful home bar. Photo: Charlotte Crotty

Chris Horten’s Waterlooville bar could pass as a real pub.

2. Chris Horten, Waterlooville

Chris Horten’s Waterlooville bar could pass as a real pub. Photo: Chris Horten

Tom Judd’s bar is dedicated to Portsmouth Football Club.

3. Tom Judd, Portsmouth

Tom Judd’s bar is dedicated to Portsmouth Football Club. Photo: Tom Judd

Steph Hepburn’s Cornwall-inspired bar in Copnor.

4. Steph Hepburn, Copnor

Steph Hepburn’s Cornwall-inspired bar in Copnor. Photo: Steph Hepburn

