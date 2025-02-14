7 Portsmouth area pubs that closed suddenly in recent times

1 . The Eldon Arms

The Eldon Arms, in Eldon Street, Southsea, closed on 1 February with the search for a new tenant to the Stonegate-owned pub already underway. A social media statement announcing the closure next month said: “We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to leave and close the Eldon Arms. This will take effect from 1 February. We wish to thank you for your continued support. We have not taken this lightly but due to rising costs of energy we have little choice.” Picture: supplied Photo: Other 3rd party