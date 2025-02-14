7 Portsmouth area pubs that closed suddenly in recent times

By Steve Deeks
Published 14th Feb 2025, 11:13 BST
Updated 14th Feb 2025, 11:36 BST
Here are some pubs from the Portsmouth area that have suddenly closed in recent times.

The well documented struggles of pubs has led to a number of closures – causing sadness among locals who have had to say goodbye to their local.

This selection features pubs such as the Manor House in Drayton, Fifth Hants Volunteer Arms in Albert Road and the Bird in Hand in Lovedean.

Some of the pubs that closed have since reopened and there is still hope that some beloved pubs could yet make a comeback.

The Eldon Arms, in Eldon Street, Southsea, closed on 1 February with the search for a new tenant to the Stonegate-owned pub already underway. A social media statement announcing the closure next month said: “We are sorry to inform you that we have decided to leave and close the Eldon Arms. This will take effect from 1 February. We wish to thank you for your continued support. We have not taken this lightly but due to rising costs of energy we have little choice.” Picture: supplied Photo: Other 3rd party

The Bird in Hand in Lovedean closed suddenly in November amid a court battle with money owed to HMRC. Photo: NW

Cllr Gardner outside The Manor House pub in Drayton. The pub closed suddenly in November 2023 - with owner Greene King bringing forward the closure date amid anger from locals planning a protest. A community group is now involved in a battle to takeover the pub from Greene King. Photo: Freddie Webb

The Fareham pub in Trinity Street. The pub previously revealed it had struggled to attract enough customers before deciding to call time on the business which had reopened in December 2023 under a new landlady who was full of optimism for its future. It closed before NYE 2024. Photo: Google

