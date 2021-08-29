8 best pictures from British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf Quays

Shoppers visiting the waterfront outlet centre this weekend have been able to tuck into plenty of tasty of options served up by vendors from across the south.

The public also had the chance to vote for their favourites.

Gunwharf Quays will continue to host the southern heat of the British Street Food Awards until 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Here are our best pictures from the event over the weekend.

1. British Street Food Awards Bob and Lynda Goodman from Gosport. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-06) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. British Street Food Awards British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-07) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. British Street Food Awards British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-08) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. British Street Food Awards Kara Wilkinson-Holmes from Kara's Kitchen. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-05) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales