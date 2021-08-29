Serghei Munteanu and Svetlana Boaghe. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-04)

8 best pictures from British Street Food Awards at Gunwharf Quays

Gunwharf Quays has been playing host to the British Street Food Awards over the bank holiday.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 29th August 2021, 3:44 pm

Shoppers visiting the waterfront outlet centre this weekend have been able to tuck into plenty of tasty of options served up by vendors from across the south.

The public also had the chance to vote for their favourites.

MORE: Portsmouth’s Gunwharf Quays was the host as vendors went head to head in the British Street Food Award

Gunwharf Quays will continue to host the southern heat of the British Street Food Awards until 5pm on Bank Holiday Monday.

Here are our best pictures from the event over the weekend.

You can subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 27p a day.

1. British Street Food Awards

Bob and Lynda Goodman from Gosport. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-06)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

2. British Street Food Awards

British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-07)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

3. British Street Food Awards

British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-08)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

4. British Street Food Awards

Kara Wilkinson-Holmes from Kara's Kitchen. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-05)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2