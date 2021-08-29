The fun kicked off at 12pm on Saturday at The Plaza in Gunwharf Quays.

As the southern heat in the food competition, vendors in the market were competing to win public votes and it will run until 5pm on Monday.

While the chefs served up their unique food to guests over the weekend, visitors voted for their favourite stand to win a title in this year’s award final.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-08)

The winners will be announced at the end of the three day event.

Richard Johnson, the founder of the British Street Food Awards, greeted hungry customers as they arrived at the event.

Reflecting back over a challenging 18 months for live food events, he said: 'We have really suffered with the impact of the virus.

Kara Wilkinson-Holmes from Kara's Kitchen. British Street Food Awards, Gunwharf Quays. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 280821-05)

'It's a new beginning - we're almost back to normal.'

Vendors were also pleased to be back at a festival environment.

Serving up freshly baked pizza was Claud Baker of North London pizza place The Social Dough Company.

He said: 'Today's very exciting, it's our first time here.'

The market offered a range of food options, including Bangkok market food Satay Street, seafood stall Da Fish Ting, burger joint Eat The Farm, authentic Brazilian BBQ eatery Carne N'Carvao, and Korean street food vendor Rok Street food.

Filipino BBQ and street food pop-up Turo Turo - the winner of the 2019 BSFA for 'Best Vegetarian' - also had a stall.

Arturo Cowling of Eat The Farm, which is based in Sevenoaks in Kent, said: 'Feeling great - it's been a long time coming.

'Our produce comes directly from farmers, and we support sustainable farms.'

The British Street Food Awards were formed in 2009 as a way for up-and-coming traders to showcase their skills whilst celebrating the street food movement, and it aims to help make street food accessible to everyone.

Richard added: 'Street food is a different way of eating. It is much more communal, it's about sharing plates and togetherness.

'It's all cooked in front of you, you can see everything that's going on.

'The traders make it so great.'Market showcases street food vendors as they compete in public vote ahead of award

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron