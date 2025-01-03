Dry January: 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make at home

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 16:54 GMT
Updated 3rd Jan 2025, 16:55 GMT
Enjoy a cocktail but without the alcohol 🍸
  • People across the UK are taking part in Dry January
  • Mocktails are a great alcohol-free alternative
  • Here are 8 mocktail recipes from a mojito to a pina colada

It’s January, and many of us will be looking to make some lifestyle changes.

Many people will be taking part in Dry January, a month-long initiative that encourages people to stay sober.

But while we are remaining alcohol-free, we might still find ourselves craving the taste of a cocktail.

‘Mocktails’ are a non-alcoholic version that we can enjoy, and they are fairly easy to make ourselves at home.

Here are 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make:

Passionfruit Martini Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Passionfruit syrup
  • Pineapple juice
  • Orange juice
  • Sparkling water
  • Slice of passion fruit
  • Lemonade
  • Ice

Pina Colada Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Pineapple juice
  • Coconut cream
  • Slice of pineapple
  • Ice

Limoncello Mocktail

  • Non-alcoholic prosecco
  • Lemon juice
  • Sugar
  • Slice of lemon
  • Ice

On The Beach Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Orange juice
  • Cranberry juice
  • Lemonade
  • Ice

Dry January: 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make at home (Photo: Vasiliy - stock.adobe.com)Dry January: 8 easy mocktail recipes you can make at home (Photo: Vasiliy - stock.adobe.com)
Espresso Martini Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Cold Espresso
  • Vanilla syrup
  • Non-alcoholic spirit
  • Coffee bean
  • Ice

Mojito Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Lime juice
  • Soda water
  • Mint leaves
  • Sugar
  • Ice

Strawberry Daquiri Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Frozen strawberries
  • Lime juice
  • Lemonade
  • Sugar
  • Crushed ice

Blue Lagoon Mocktail

Ingredients:

  • Lemon juice
  • Lemonade
  • Blue curacao syrup
  • Slice of lemon
  • Maraschino cherry
  • Ice

Are you taking part in Dry January?

