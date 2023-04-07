9 best places to get fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews
The sun is shinning and people are flocking to the beaches across Portsmouth.
The long Easter weekend is in full swing and people are making the most of it. What better way to enjoy the start of the summer season than to tuck into some fish and chips.
The nation’s favourite is still a massive hit among many but there are so many choices as to where you get it from. Google has chosen the best places to get fish and chips through its review system.
Here are the top nine outlets in Portsmouth. Be sure to click through all pages to find out the best rated plaice.