These are the best places to get fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews.

9 best places to get fish and chips in Portsmouth, according to Google Reviews

The sun is shinning and people are flocking to the beaches across Portsmouth.

By Freddie Webb
Published 7th Apr 2023, 16:49 BST

The long Easter weekend is in full swing and people are making the most of it. What better way to enjoy the start of the summer season than to tuck into some fish and chips.

The nation’s favourite is still a massive hit among many but there are so many choices as to where you get it from. Google has chosen the best places to get fish and chips through its review system.

Here are the top nine outlets in Portsmouth. Be sure to click through all pages to find out the best rated plaice.

Wok & Chips in Winter Road has a 4.6 rating from 90 reviews on Google.

1. Wok and Chips - 9

Wok & Chips in Winter Road has a 4.6 rating from 90 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps

The Fish King in Kingston Road has a 4.6 rating from 46 reviews on Google.

2. The Fish King - 8

The Fish King in Kingston Road has a 4.6 rating from 46 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Street View

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street has a 4.6 rating from 505 reviews on Google.

3. The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth - 7

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street has a 4.6 rating from 505 reviews on Google. Photo: Google Maps

Abarbistro in White Hart Road has a 4.6 rating from 908 reviews on Google.

4. Abar Bistro - 6

Abarbistro in White Hart Road has a 4.6 rating from 908 reviews on Google. Photo: Keith Woodland

