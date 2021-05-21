9 best restaurants to eat at in Portsmouth, according to Tripadvisor

From pizza to pasta, fish and chips, Chinese, Indian and many more cuisines.

Whatever you are in the mood for, there is a restaurant you can visit in the city to satisfy your apetite.

But with so many to pick from, which are the best?

Here are the 9 best restaurants in Portsmouth according to Tripadvisor.

Make sure to click through all the pages of the gallery below.

1. Brewhouse and Kitchen, Southsea Terrace - 4.5 star, 272 reviews Brewhouse and Kitchen in Southsea Terrace has a 4.5 star rating based on 272 reviews on Tripadvisor

2. Bodrum Restaurant, Albert Road - 4.5 star, 456 reviews Bodrum Restaurant in Albert Road, Southsea has a 4.5 star rating based on 456 reviews on Tripadvisor.

3. Smile Cafe, Marmion Road - 4.5 star, 338 reviews Smile Cafe in Marmion Road has a 4.5 star rating based on 338 reviews on Tripadvisor.

4. Bonita's Southsea, Palmerston Road - 5 star, 190 reviews Bonita's Southsea in Palmerston Road has a 5 star rating based on 190 reviews on Tripadvisor.