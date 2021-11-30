The ratings were introduced to give customers clear information about the hygiene standards of each premises.

Local authorities carry out the inspections throughout the year.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5, with the latter being the highest.

Here is what each one means:

5 – hygiene standards are very good.

4 – hygiene standards are good.

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.

2 – some improvement is necessary.

1 – major improvement is necessary.

0 – urgent improvement is required.

Here are the latest food hygiene ratings from restaurants, takeaways, cafes and pubs, in Portsmouth.

The Royal Albert pub, Albert Road, Southsea - 4 rating The Royal Albert pub received a 4 rating on October 19, 2021, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

New Hong Kong Takeaway, Twyford Avenue - 2 rating New Hong Kong takeaway received a 2 rating on October 13, 2021, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Best Kebab House, London Road, Hilsea - 1 rating Best Kebab House received a 1 rating on October 7, 2021, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.

Stamshaw Takeaway, Twyford Avenue - 3 rating Stamshaw Takeaway received a 3 rating on October 1, 2021, according to the Food Standards Agency's website.