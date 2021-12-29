Portsmouth offers a huge variety of different cuisines and restaurants to try, so it can be hard to choose between them.
Our mystery reviewer has been all over the city to help people decide on the best places to eat and drink.
Every establishment was rated for their food, ambience, value for money and child friendliness.
From carveries to gastro pubs, The Dish Detective was there to decide whether it is worth customers time or not.
Here are the 11 of the The Dish Detective’s favourite restaurants and pubs in Portsmouth.
Make sure to click through all the pages to find out which establishments made the cut.
Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.
1. The Red Lion, Stubbington
The Dish Detective and their companion loved the beer battered fish and chips and halloumi. After enjoying the delectations, The Dish Detective said: 'As we stroll back out into the glorious sunshine we vow to return to fill our stomachs at the Red Lion again.'
Photo: Dish Detective
2. Soprano's, Southsea
The Dish Detective summed up the fantastic atmosphere and wonderful food at Soprano's Italian restaurant. The reviewer said: 'A sign of a good restaurant is if it manages to transport you elsewhere. It is safe to say the food we ordered was a triumph. But perhaps even more enjoyable was the sense of escapism for an evening, where we were treated to an enjoyable experience without having to think about our lives in the context of a pandemic.'
Photo: Dish Detective
3. Hunter Gatherer, Albert Road, Southsea
Dish Detective was wowed by the plant-based Singapore Noodles with marinated tofu, as well as the relaxed atmosphere. The reviewer said: 'In the loo on the wall, in chalk, someone has written ‘Positive Vibes Only’ – and we think that’s what this place has oodles of. Dish Detective will certainly be back for some more coffee, tofu and positive vibes soon.'
Photo: Dish Detective
4. 19 Fourteas Tearoom, Havant
The Dish Detective took a trip back in time while enjoying the sandwiches and cake at 19 Fourteas. The reviewer said: 'Walking through the front door is like stepping into another era. Inside, the walls are decorated with Home Front posters, old photographs, and Union Flags, while teddy bears, ration books, crockery, pots and pans, antique clocks and radios cover every surface.'
Photo: Dish Detective