9 of the cosiest pubs in the city including The Pembroke, according to our readers

Although we are still in August, autumn is is quickly approaching - and there’s nothing better than sitting in a cosy pub with a drink when it’s cold outside.

Our readers have had their say on the cosiest pubs in the city.

Take a look at 8 of the best pubs in the city if you are looking for a cosy spot:

The Phoenix, Southsea The Phoenix, Southsea, is a quirky pub known for its brilliant interior and inviting atmosphere.

The Barley Mow, Southsea The Barley Mow is a fine location for a pint located in the popular Castle Road, Southsea. Readers have said this is a brilliant location for cosy vibes.

Hole In The Wall, Southsea Hole In The Wall, in Southsea, has been described as a pub that has an 'ever changing selection of cask beers' and is a huge hit with locals especially as it welcomes dogs.

Sally Antiques Sally Antiques relocated to The Sally Port Inn in Old Portsmouth and has been a key part of the area. It is a combination of a pub and an antiques shop and is exceptionally cosy.