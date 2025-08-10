9 of the cosiest pubs in the city including The Pembroke, according to our readers

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 10th Aug 2025, 15:51 BST
Updated 10th Aug 2025, 15:51 BST

I asked our readers what pubs in the city are the cosiest - here’s what they said.

Although we are still in August, autumn is is quickly approaching - and there’s nothing better than sitting in a cosy pub with a drink when it’s cold outside.

Our readers have had their say on the cosiest pubs in the city.

Take a look at 8 of the best pubs in the city if you are looking for a cosy spot:

The Phoenix, Southsea, is a quirky pub known for its brilliant interior and inviting atmosphere.

1. The Phoenix, Southsea

The Phoenix, Southsea, is a quirky pub known for its brilliant interior and inviting atmosphere. | Google Photo: Google

The Barley Mow is a fine location for a pint located in the popular Castle Road, Southsea. Readers have said this is a brilliant location for cosy vibes.

2. The Barley Mow, Southsea

The Barley Mow is a fine location for a pint located in the popular Castle Road, Southsea. Readers have said this is a brilliant location for cosy vibes. | Google Photo: Malcolm Wells

Hole In The Wall, in Southsea, has been described as a pub that has an 'ever changing selection of cask beers' and is a huge hit with locals especially as it welcomes dogs.

3. Hole In The Wall, Southsea

Hole In The Wall, in Southsea, has been described as a pub that has an 'ever changing selection of cask beers' and is a huge hit with locals especially as it welcomes dogs. | Google Photo: Google Street View

Sally Antiques relocated to The Sally Port Inn in Old Portsmouth and has been a key part of the area. It is a combination of a pub and an antiques shop and is exceptionally cosy. Picture: Sarah Standing (190121-1304)

4. Sally Antiques

Sally Antiques relocated to The Sally Port Inn in Old Portsmouth and has been a key part of the area. It is a combination of a pub and an antiques shop and is exceptionally cosy. Picture: Sarah Standing (190121-1304) | Google Photo: Sarah Standing

