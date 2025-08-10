9 of the cosiest pubs in the city including The Pembroke, according to our readers

Our readers have had their say on the cosiest pubs in the city.
Take a look at 8 of the best pubs in the city if you are looking for a cosy spot:
1. The Phoenix, Southsea
The Phoenix, Southsea, is a quirky pub known for its brilliant interior and inviting atmosphere. | Google Photo: Google
2. The Barley Mow, Southsea
The Barley Mow is a fine location for a pint located in the popular Castle Road, Southsea. Readers have said this is a brilliant location for cosy vibes. | Google Photo: Malcolm Wells
3. Hole In The Wall, Southsea
Hole In The Wall, in Southsea, has been described as a pub that has an 'ever changing selection of cask beers' and is a huge hit with locals especially as it welcomes dogs. | Google Photo: Google Street View
4. Sally Antiques
Sally Antiques relocated to The Sally Port Inn in Old Portsmouth and has been a key part of the area. It is a combination of a pub and an antiques shop and is exceptionally cosy.
Picture: Sarah Standing (190121-1304) | Google Photo: Sarah Standing
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.