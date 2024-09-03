9 quirky and fun cafes and restaurants in the city worth visiting

If you are looking for quirky places in Portsmouth that are like no other – stick around.

As part of National World’s Food and Drink month, The News will be showcasing some of the best venues in and around the city. Portsmouth is home to some absolutely incredible places – and if you want to try something a bit different, then we have got you covered.

Queenie’s Tea Room, in Emsworth, transports you back in time and offers a quintessentially British 1940s and 1950s venue with period decor and wonderful coffee. The tea room is tucked away on platform 2 at Emsworth train station. Yes, you heard that right – a train station. It feels as if you are in a completely different world the moment you walk through the doors.

Ripper and Co in Southsea opened its doors last year and has gone down a treat. The immersive horror themed bar and restaurant is devilishly good and the staff dish up a fantastic experience. Everything from the spooky drinks to the well thought out decor contributes to the horror experience.

There is something for everyone in the city – whether you are searching for an immersive dining experience or a caffiene fix surrounded by wonderful decor, you will be able to find the perfect place in Hampshire.

Here are 9 quirky places in the city and its surrounding areas that are worth visiting:

The staff at Rapscallions are always to put on a show. Rapscallions has a site in Port Solent and in Southsea - and the team are proud to present a pirate themed immersive experience.

Ripper and Co Southsea is an immersive horror themed bar and restaurant that has an incredible range of food and drink. Pictured: Bar manager- Charlie Horne, Co-owner-Calvin Swan and General Manager, Nahhzat Mozumder at Ripper and Co Southsea Picture: Habibur Rahman

Queenie's Vintage Tea Room on Platform 2 at Emsworth Train Station. This tea room is so quirky and has an outdoor area which is perfect for the summer months. The venue has a range of tasty treats on offer. Pictured is: Queenie Butler-Hoskins, owner. Picture: Sarah Standing (160124-4889)

