As part of National World’s Food and Drink month, The News will be showcasing some of the best venues in and around the city. Portsmouth is home to some absolutely incredible places – and if you want to try something a bit different, then we have got you covered.
Queenie’s Tea Room, in Emsworth, transports you back in time and offers a quintessentially British 1940s and 1950s venue with period decor and wonderful coffee. The tea room is tucked away on platform 2 at Emsworth train station. Yes, you heard that right – a train station. It feels as if you are in a completely different world the moment you walk through the doors.
Ripper and Co in Southsea opened its doors last year and has gone down a treat. The immersive horror themed bar and restaurant is devilishly good and the staff dish up a fantastic experience. Everything from the spooky drinks to the well thought out decor contributes to the horror experience.
There is something for everyone in the city – whether you are searching for an immersive dining experience or a caffiene fix surrounded by wonderful decor, you will be able to find the perfect place in Hampshire.
