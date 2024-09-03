Queenie’s Tea Room, in Emsworth, transports you back in time and offers a quintessentially British 1940s and 1950s venue with period decor and wonderful coffee. The tea room is tucked away on platform 2 at Emsworth train station. Yes, you heard that right – a train station. It feels as if you are in a completely different world the moment you walk through the doors.

Ripper and Co in Southsea opened its doors last year and has gone down a treat. The immersive horror themed bar and restaurant is devilishly good and the staff dish up a fantastic experience. Everything from the spooky drinks to the well thought out decor contributes to the horror experience.

There is something for everyone in the city – whether you are searching for an immersive dining experience or a caffiene fix surrounded by wonderful decor, you will be able to find the perfect place in Hampshire.

Here are 9 quirky places in the city and its surrounding areas that are worth visiting:

