19 adored restaurants, cafes and bakeries that have closed over the past few years

There’s nothing worse than saying goodbye to one of your favourite food spots.
We have put together a list of 19 beloved restaurants, bars and bakeries that have closed down:
1. Nells, Old Portsmouth
Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30, 2024. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years. | Google Photo: Google Street View
2. Carvalho's Kitchen, Havant
Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22, 2023. | The News
3. Belmont Kitchen - Havant
Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, was also forced to shut until further notice following a blaze.
Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing
4. Restaurant 27 - Southsea
Michelin star restaurant Restaurant 27, located in 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, closed on August 6, 2023. | The News Photo: JPIMedia