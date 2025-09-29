19 adored restaurants, cafes and bakeries that have closed over the past few years

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 29th Sep 2025, 16:13 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 16:13 BST

The city has certainly bid farewell to its fair share of beloved food spots over the past few years.

There’s nothing worse than saying goodbye to one of your favourite food spots.

We have put together a list of 19 beloved restaurants, bars and bakeries that have closed down:

Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30, 2024. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years.

1. Nells, Old Portsmouth

Nell’s Cafe, located in High Street, Old Portsmouth, closed its doors on July 30, 2024. Known for a delicious full English breakfast and its friendly atmosphere, the cafe was at the heart of the area for years. | Google Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22, 2023.

2. Carvalho's Kitchen, Havant

Carvalho's Kitchen, in Belmont Grove, Havant, was closed indefinitely after a devastating fire took hold on July 22, 2023. | The News

Photo Sales
Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, was also forced to shut until further notice following a blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing

3. Belmont Kitchen - Havant

Adjacent to Carvalho's and run by the same owner was the Belmont Kitchen, was also forced to shut until further notice following a blaze. Pictured is: Owner of Belmont Kitchen andCarvalho's Naz Islam, 37. Picture: Sarah Standing | Sarah Standing Photo: Sarah Standing

Photo Sales
Michelin star restaurant Restaurant 27, located in 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, closed on August 6, 2023.

4. Restaurant 27 - Southsea

Michelin star restaurant Restaurant 27, located in 27a South Parade, Southsea, Portsmouth, closed on August 6, 2023. | The News Photo: JPIMedia

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HampshirePortsmouth
News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice