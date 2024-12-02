As the Christmas holidays quickly loom, many will be planning when to brave the food shop.

Every year, supermarkets across the country become chaotic as people rush to grab a last minute bottle of bubbly or box of chocolates - but the usual opening times differ at this time of year.

Aldi at Christmas (Photo: Adobe Stock/Aldi) | Adobe Stock/Aldi

Aldi is one of the biggest supermarket chains in the country and it has officially confirmed the opening times for its Hampshire stores over the festive period.

Monday, December 16 - 8am - 10pm

Tuesday, December 17 - 8am - 10pm

Wednesday, December 18 - 8am - 10pm

Thursday, December 19 - 8am - 10pm

Friday, December 20 - 8am - 10pm

Saturday, December 21 - 7am - 10pm

Sunday, December 22 - 9:30am - 4pm

Monday, December 23 - 7am - 10pm

Christmas Eve - 7am - 6pm

Christmas Day - CLOSED

Boxing Day - CLOSED

Friday, December 27 - 8am - 8pm

Saturday, December 28 - 8am - 8pm

Sunday, December 29 - 9:30am - 4pm

Monday, December 30 - 8am - 8pm

New Year’s Eve - 8am - 6pm

New Year’s Day - CLOSED