Aldi confirms Hampshire Christmas opening times - When will the popular supermarket open?
Every year, supermarkets across the country become chaotic as people rush to grab a last minute bottle of bubbly or box of chocolates - but the usual opening times differ at this time of year.
Aldi is one of the biggest supermarket chains in the country and it has officially confirmed the opening times for its Hampshire stores over the festive period.
Monday, December 16 - 8am - 10pm
Tuesday, December 17 - 8am - 10pm
Wednesday, December 18 - 8am - 10pm
Thursday, December 19 - 8am - 10pm
Friday, December 20 - 8am - 10pm
Saturday, December 21 - 7am - 10pm
Sunday, December 22 - 9:30am - 4pm
Monday, December 23 - 7am - 10pm
Christmas Eve - 7am - 6pm
Christmas Day - CLOSED
Boxing Day - CLOSED
Friday, December 27 - 8am - 8pm
Saturday, December 28 - 8am - 8pm
Sunday, December 29 - 9:30am - 4pm
Monday, December 30 - 8am - 8pm
New Year’s Eve - 8am - 6pm
New Year’s Day - CLOSED
