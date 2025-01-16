All aboard! I'm counting down the days until the magical 1940's Lightship in Haslar Marina opens for summer dining

Sophie Lewis
By Sophie Lewis

Digital Reporter

Published 16th Jan 2025, 09:56 BST
Updated 3rd Mar 2025, 14:47 BST

Tucked away in the picturesque Haslar Marina sits The Lightship which offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience.

The Lightship sits in the perfect position, facing Portsmouth - and it offers a completely different perspective of the city. Old Dockyard, the Spinnaker Tower and Old Portsmouth all present themselves in front of the ship, creating incredible views which round off the experience.

I had the pleasure of heading to Gosport for a quirky dining experience onboard a carefully renovated 1940s lightship last summer - and I haven’t stopped thinking about it since.

The ship has been designed with rich and warm interior designs which creates a homely, yet luxurious, venue. As soon as I took my seat at that table last year, I was stunned at the views from the window - and I cannot wait to head back.

Everything about the ship is impressive. The venue itself is incredible and it has a great deal of character with quirky pieces of art which made it one-of-a-kind.

The ship is definitely the perfect summer spot.

The Lightship isn’t just a dinner venue, you can head down to the marina for a few drinks on the deck and enjoy the stunning sea views and watch the world go by.

The ship is closed for the winter months but it will reopen this summer - and I would highly recommend paying the venue a visit.

For more information about The Lightship, click here.

The Lightship, Haslar Marina, Gosport, is a unique and impressive venue you need to visit if you are looking for a quirky dining experience.

The Lightship, Haslar Marina, has a range of delicious meals to choose from. I opted for the agnolotti and it was sublime.

The Lightship, Haslar Marina, dishes up a range of delectable meals with stunning views across the water.

The Lightship, Haslar Marina, dishes up a range of delectable meals with stunning views across the water. Pictured: Dark chocolate delice

