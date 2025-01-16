The Lightship sits in the perfect position, facing Portsmouth - and it offers a completely different perspective of the city. Old Dockyard, the Spinnaker Tower and Old Portsmouth all present themselves in front of the ship, creating incredible views which round off the experience.

The ship has been designed with rich and warm interior designs which creates a homely, yet luxurious, venue. As soon as I took my seat at that table last year, I was stunned at the views from the window - and I cannot wait to head back.

Everything about the ship is impressive. The venue itself is incredible and it has a great deal of character with quirky pieces of art which made it one-of-a-kind.

The ship is definitely the perfect summer spot.

The Lightship isn’t just a dinner venue, you can head down to the marina for a few drinks on the deck and enjoy the stunning sea views and watch the world go by.

The ship is closed for the winter months but it will reopen this summer - and I would highly recommend paying the venue a visit.

