All Greene King pubs in the Portsmouth area rated from best to worst according to Google reviews

Greene King may run several pubs across the city including some which offer a Hungry House menu – but many of us will still have a favourite venue to visit.

By Kelly Brown
Published 9th May 2023, 16:23 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 16:23 BST

Greene King was founded in Bury St. Edmunds, in Suffolk, in 1799 by 19-year-old Benjamin Greene. The chain now runs more than 2,700 pubs, restaurants and hotels in towns, villages and city-centre high streets across England, Wales and Scotland.

Here we look at the Greene King pubs in the city and surrounding areas and their current Google Review ratings with an average score given for each place in marks out of five. How does your favourite Greene King pub compare?

Whether it is because of the seaside views, the good food, fantastic service or just a great atmosphere their customers have not been shy in leaving their own reviews on Google:

Ship Anson, 10 The Hard, Portsmouth, PO1 3DT - rated 4.4 out of 5 according to Google reviews

2. Ship Anson

Star & Garter, 230 Copnor Road, Portsmouth, PO3 5DB - rated 4.3 out of 5 according to Google reviews

3. Star and garter.jpg

Spice Island, 1 Bath Square, Portsmouth, PO1 2JL - rated 4.3 out of 5 according to Google reviews

4. Spice Island

