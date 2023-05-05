Harvest View Brownies in Waterlooville: Serving some of the best brownies money can buy
If you are looking for the best brownies money can buy then make sure you head to this little Waterlooville gem which certainly hits the mark.
Tucked away at the top of the main London Road precinct, Harvest View Brownies has been a big hit in the town since the business - which was started in lockdown - moved into its perfectly-formed shop last year and has gone from strength-to-strength as a result.
As you would expect it offers a whole range of fantastic brownies, ranging from original to chocolate orange, blondies and biscoff which are all cooked to perfection and lovely and soft in the middle. But thanks to its move Harvest View Brownies is now somewhere you can go inside, sit at one of its little tables and enjoy a milkshake, hot chocolate or a coffee with your delicious bake.
It also offers fantastic platters to order – including breakfast platters with fruit and pastries – as well as brownie stacks and slabs which are perfect for birthdays (which my own son will provide testimony to) and even stacks perfect as a wedding cake alternative. It also holds regular 'graze’ evenings featuring savoury platters of cheese chutneys and crackers, as well as brownies, fruit and bucks fizz.
So if you have not had the pleasure of sampling the offerings of Harvest View Brownies then make sure you take a trip there post-haste!
Harvest View Brownies can be found at 322 London Road, Waterlooville, PO7 7DU (Thursday to Saturday though opening times vary), on 023 9435 0868 and at www.harvestviewbrownies.co.uk.