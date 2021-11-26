Bacon, tomato and cheese risotto | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy
Many associate Italy with olive oil, but this region farms cattle and therefore cream and butter is a common ingredient.
Normally, a risotto is started with butter, but this recipe is slightly different. The bacon is cooked first until crispy and then onions are added. Quick and simple, risotto makes a great mid-week dish and this smoky bacon, tomato and cheese variation is a great winter warmer.
Ingredients serves 4
4 rashers smoked streaky bacon cut into lardons
1 onion finely chopped
1 clove garlic finely chopped
12 sun-dried tomatoes sliced
125g soft goat’s cheese
300g risotto rice
125ml white wine
600ml hot chicken stock
25g unsalted butter
Method
1. Heat a little olive oil in a medium-sized pan. Add the bacon and cook until browned and going crispy (if there is a lot of fat pour some away, leaving a tablespoon for flavour).
2. Keep heat on medium, add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.
3. Add the risotto rice. Stir through, covering with the fat.
4. Add the white wine. Cook until most is absorbed then add ladles of chicken stock while you stir.
Add the tomatoes, adding stock for about 14 minutes.
5. Taste the rice to check it has a little bite. If not to your liking, continue cooking for a few more minutes.
6. Remove from heat, stir in the goat’s cheese and butter, letting rest for two minutes before serving.
