Bacon, tomato and cheese risotto | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

Normally, a risotto is started with butter, but this recipe is slightly different. The bacon is cooked first until crispy and then onions are added. Quick and simple, risotto makes a great mid-week dish and this smoky bacon, tomato and cheese variation is a great winter warmer.

Ingredients serves 4

4 rashers smoked streaky bacon cut into lardons

Bacon, tomato and cheese risotto.

1 onion finely chopped

1 clove garlic finely chopped

12 sun-dried tomatoes sliced

125g soft goat’s cheese

300g risotto rice

125ml white wine

600ml hot chicken stock

25g unsalted butter

Method

1. Heat a little olive oil in a medium-sized pan. Add the bacon and cook until browned and going crispy (if there is a lot of fat pour some away, leaving a tablespoon for flavour).

2. Keep heat on medium, add the onion and garlic and cook for 2 minutes.

3. Add the risotto rice. Stir through, covering with the fat.

4. Add the white wine. Cook until most is absorbed then add ladles of chicken stock while you stir.

Add the tomatoes, adding stock for about 14 minutes.

5. Taste the rice to check it has a little bite. If not to your liking, continue cooking for a few more minutes.

6. Remove from heat, stir in the goat’s cheese and butter, letting rest for two minutes before serving.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​