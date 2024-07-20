Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A popular steakhouse has introduced its brand new menu which features some tasty Mexican inspired dishes.

Bar + Block has announced that it has launched its new menu, ‘Inspired By’, which will get your tastebuds tingling with its Mexcian inspired dishes. A new Tequila Thirsty Thursday menu, in partnership with El Jimador, has also arrived at its Portsmouth and Whiteley locations from July 16 until November 6.

Enjoy the likes of crowd-pleasing corn tortilla chips and chunky guacamole, plus tacos with fillings of mushrooms, slow cooked pulled beef short-rib, or beer-battered fish goujons. For a sweet and smoky mouthful choose the chicken breast tacos, coated with a sweet mango, peach and habanero marinade and cooked over charcoal.

Home to all things steak, guests can also add a twist to their choice of Bar & Block signature premium beef cuts with a spicy Mexican steak rub. Hand-cut to order, from rump to sirloin, every steak is farmed responsibly and matured for 30 days to ensure the best flavour and texture – plus, all come with crispy, beef-dripping triple cooked chips and choice of sides. For a sweet finish, spoons at the ready for the Churro Dulce de Leche Sundae which sees cinnamon laced churros piled, topped with vanilla ice cream and doused in delicious dulce de leche.

Thirsty Thursdays also benefit from some Mexican magic with 2-4-1 handcrafted tequila-based cocktails all day, every Thursday. Inspired by traditional mixology with modern twists and created in partnership with El Jimador, the spotlight is on the margarita with five variations.