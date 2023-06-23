Bars in Portsmouth: 21 pictures showing inside the Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar
The Sky Bar, on the Spinnaker Tower’s middle floor above the main viewing platform, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, June 22 following a VIP launch the day before.
The menu includes classic cocktails like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour and Espresso Martini, prepared by ‘expert mixologists’ alongside the venue’s signature drink The Spinnaker Tower. The sky blue creation is made with vodka, white rum, peach schnapps, sambuca and blue curacao. You can book a reservation – priced at £10 – here.
Guests can also enjoy a panoramic 23-mile-around view and see sights including the majority of Portsmouth, Hayling Island, The Isle of Wight and parts of the South Downs National Park. Ahead of the grand opening, 100 ‘Golden Tickets’ were scattered across the city and finders can cash them in for a free cocktail.
Here are 21 stunning pictures of the new venue taken at its launch event: