Bars in Portsmouth: 21 pictures showing inside the Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar

The Spinnaker Tower’s new Sky Bar is open for business, with guests invited to drink cocktails against a stunning panoramic backdrop.
By Joe Buncle
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 13:14 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 13:16 BST

The Sky Bar, on the Spinnaker Tower’s middle floor above the main viewing platform, opened its doors to the public on Thursday, June 22 following a VIP launch the day before.

The menu includes classic cocktails like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour and Espresso Martini, prepared by ‘expert mixologists’ alongside the venue’s signature drink The Spinnaker Tower. The sky blue creation is made with vodka, white rum, peach schnapps, sambuca and blue curacao. You can book a reservation – priced at £10 – here.

Guests can also enjoy a panoramic 23-mile-around view and see sights including the majority of Portsmouth, Hayling Island, The Isle of Wight and parts of the South Downs National Park. Ahead of the grand opening, 100 ‘Golden Tickets’ were scattered across the city and finders can cash them in for a free cocktail.

Here are 21 stunning pictures of the new venue taken at its launch event:

The new bar is on the middle deck - above the main observation floor - of the Spinnaker Tower.

1. The Spinnaker Tower's new Sky Bar

The new bar is on the middle deck - above the main observation floor - of the Spinnaker Tower. Photo: -

The new bar opened on Thursday, June 22.

2. The tower at sunset

The new bar opened on Thursday, June 22. Photo: -

Guests at the Sky Bar launch event.

3. Enjoying the view

Guests at the Sky Bar launch event. Photo: Paul Gonella

Some of the views on offer from the Sky Bar.

4. Breathtaking views

Some of the views on offer from the Sky Bar. Photo: Paul Gonella

