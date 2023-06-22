The Sky Bar, on the Spinnaker Tower’s middle floor, open’s it’s doors to the public tonight following a VIP launch event yesterday (Wednesday, June 21)

The menu includes classic cocktails like the Manhattan, Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour and Espresso Martini, prepared by ‘expert mixologists’ alongside the venue’s signature drink The Spinnaker Tower. The sky blue creation is made with vodka, white rum, peach schnapps, sambuca and blue curacao.

Guests inside the Sky bar enjoying cocktails and spectacular views of the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Also on offer are other high-end beverages like champagne, and fine wines. Booking a reservation for the bar – which promises to be ‘one of the most unique bars in the world – costs £10 per person with some walk-ins spaces available. The bar will serve drinks every Thursday to Sunday night from 8pm to midnight.

Guests can also enjoy a panoramic 23-miles-around view and see sights including the majority of Portsmouth, Hayling Island, The Isle of Wight and parts of the South Downs National Park. Ahead of the grand opening, 100 ‘Golden Tickets’ were scattered across the city and finders can cash them in for a free cocktail.

Speaking ahead of the launch, tower general manager Tony Sammut said: ‘Sky Bar is a significant new investment for Spinnaker Tower and is designed to provide the perfect setting for guests to enjoy spectacular sunset, evening and night views while enjoying a classic cocktail. We’ve pulled out all the stops to create the perfect spot to celebrate a birthday or anniversary, entertain a group of friends or start a memorable night out.

The Sky Bar's signature 'Spinnaker Tower' cocktail.