Beef cheeks in red wine | Recipe of the week by Lawrence Murphy

Method1. Heat a little olive oil in a deep casserole dish and add the onion and carrot.2. Cook until golden brown and add the red wine and stock.3. Bring to a simmer and add the trotter, peppercorns, garlic and herbs.4. Bring back to a simmer and lower in the beef cheeks.5. Cover with a lid and put into a pre-heated oven 150c/gas 3 for 3-4 hours depending on the size of the cheeks.6. When a skewer goes through the meat easily they are cooked.7. Carefully lift out the cheeks and keep warm in the oven. Strain the liquid through a sieve into a saucepan.8. Reduce the liquid until it becomes thicker and then whisk in a knob of butter. Taste and season if necessary and pour over the beef to serve.​​​​​​​​​​​​​​