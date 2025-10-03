Best and worst food hygiene ratings for eateries in the Portsmouth area released in September

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 3rd Oct 2025, 10:51 BST

A number of Hampshire restaurants have had their food hygiene ratings released in September.

From takeaways and pubs, to cafes and restaurants, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) inspects food hygiene levels to ensure the establishments are up to standard.

Inspectors rate establishments in the below areas with the FSA definitions included:

Hygienic food handling – Hygienic handling of food including preparation, cooking, re-heating, cooling and storage

Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building – Cleanliness and condition of facilities and building (including having appropriate layout, ventilation, hand washing facilities and pest control) to enable good food hygiene

Management of food safety – System or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and the food safety officer has confidence that standards will be maintained in future

Each area is given a rating from zero to five which then factors towards the overall rating of the eatery. Restaurants have the opportunity to appeal the rating and can request a re-inspections. Any restaurants that have appealed or that have requested a new inspection and are awaiting a new score according to the FSA website have not been included in this article.

Further details on the individual food hygiene reports can be found on the Food Standards Agency website.

Here are the eateries which have scored 1, 2, or 5 hygiene ratings in September:

Here are 32 of the best and worst rated food hygiene rating for eateries in the Portsmouth area in September

1. Food hygiene rating

Here are 32 of the best and worst rated food hygiene rating for eateries in the Portsmouth area in September | Ralf - stock.adobe.com

Rated 5: BH Live Hospitality - Pyramids Portsmouth at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea; rated on August 27.

2. BH Live

Rated 5: BH Live Hospitality - Pyramids Portsmouth at The Pyramids, Clarence Esplanade, Southsea; rated on August 27. | Chris Moorhouse

Rated 5: Southsea Library Café at 19 - 21 Palmerston Road, Southsea; rated on August 14

3. Southsea Library café

Rated 5: Southsea Library Café at 19 - 21 Palmerston Road, Southsea; rated on August 14 | Chris Moorhouse

Rated 5: The Clarence Pier (Brewers Fayre) at Public House, The Clarence Pier, Long Curtain Road, Southsea; rated on August 27

4. Clarence Pier Brewers Fayre

Rated 5: The Clarence Pier (Brewers Fayre) at Public House, The Clarence Pier, Long Curtain Road, Southsea; rated on August 27 | Sarah Standing Photo: -

