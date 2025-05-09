As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the steakhouse stack, the grilled katsu wrap, five chicken selects and the mcspicy.

On the desert menu, the biscoff mcflurry and raspberry and white chocolate pie have been added to the menu for a limited time only as well as a Biscoff frappe.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

1 . Best and Worst McDonalds Best and Worst McDonalds in Portsmouth and the surrounding areas.

2 . Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 4.3 star rating on Google based on 2,212 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

3 . Havant - Larchwood Avenue This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,874 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View