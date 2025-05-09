Best and worst McDonald's in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham, Havant and Waterlooville

From Big Macs to chicken nuggets, McDonald’s is a must if you have a hankering for fast food.

It can be hard to pick which Mcdonald’s to go to – but thanks to the joys of Google Reviews customers can see how other people have reviewed each restaurant in the area.

As part of its most recent menu changes, McDonald’s has welcomed the steakhouse stack, the grilled katsu wrap, five chicken selects and the mcspicy.

On the desert menu, the biscoff mcflurry and raspberry and white chocolate pie have been added to the menu for a limited time only as well as a Biscoff frappe.

Here are the restaurants from worst to best based on Google reviews:

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 4.3 star rating on Google based on 2,212 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View

2. Portsmouth - Ocean Retail Park

This McDonald's restaurant in the Ocean Retail Park has a 4.3 star rating on Google based on 2,212 reviews. Picture credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,874 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View

3. Havant - Larchwood Avenue

This McDonald's restaurant in Larchwood Avenue in Havant has a 3.5 star rating based on 1,874 reviews on Google. Photo credit: Google Street View Photo: Google Maps

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 2,162 reviews.

4. Gosport - Brockhurst Gate

This McDonald's restaurant in the Brockhurst Gate retail park in Gosport has a 3.4 star rating on Google based on 2,162 reviews. Photo: Google Maps

