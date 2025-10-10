If you are looking for a break from shopping or trying to find a bite to eat before catching a movie, it can be difficult to decide where to go.
To help you decide we have compiled a list of all the eateries in Whiteley showing how customers have rated it on Google Reviews. Whether grabbing something on the go or looking for a sit down meal – here is how the restaurant and cafes rated:
1. Whiteley Shopping Centre
Here are 20 Whiteley eateries ranked by Google review Photo: Wenzel's Bakery / Dish Detective / Google / Kimberley Barber
2. McDonald's
The newly opened McDonald's has a rating of 2.2 from 197 Google reviews. Photo: Habibur Rahman
3. Starbucks Coffee
Starbucks in Whiteley has a rating of 3.9 based on 683 Google reviews. Photo: Steve Meddle / Lenscap Photograp
4. Wenzel's
Wenzel's Bakery in Whiteley is rated at 3.4 based on 39 Google reviews. Photo: Wenzel's Bakery