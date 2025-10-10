Best and worst rated restaurants in Whiteley according to Google reviews - including Five Guys, Wagamama and Baja Mexicali

By Joe Williams
Published 10th Oct 2025, 12:36 BST
Updated 10th Oct 2025, 12:37 BST
Whiteley Shopping Centre has established itself as a popular destination with a number of great shops and restaurants.

If you are looking for a break from shopping or trying to find a bite to eat before catching a movie, it can be difficult to decide where to go.

To help you decide we have compiled a list of all the eateries in Whiteley showing how customers have rated it on Google Reviews. Whether grabbing something on the go or looking for a sit down meal – here is how the restaurant and cafes rated:

Here are 20 Whiteley eateries ranked by Google review

1. Whiteley Shopping Centre

Here are 20 Whiteley eateries ranked by Google review Photo: Wenzel's Bakery / Dish Detective / Google / Kimberley Barber

The newly opened McDonald's has a rating of 2.2 from 197 Google reviews.

2. McDonald's

The newly opened McDonald's has a rating of 2.2 from 197 Google reviews. Photo: Habibur Rahman

Starbucks in Whiteley has a rating of 3.9 based on 683 Google reviews.

3. Starbucks Coffee

Starbucks in Whiteley has a rating of 3.9 based on 683 Google reviews. Photo: Steve Meddle / Lenscap Photograp

Wenzel's Bakery in Whiteley is rated at 3.4 based on 39 Google reviews.

4. Wenzel's

Wenzel's Bakery in Whiteley is rated at 3.4 based on 39 Google reviews. Photo: Wenzel's Bakery

