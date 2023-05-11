Best food buffets in the Portsmouth area
Feeling hungry but not sure what you fancy eating? Well then a trip to a buffet restaurant may be just the ticket for you!
Here are just some of our favourites:
- JinZun, West St, Fareham PO16 0JN – this Asian restaurant opened last year at the unit where the beloved Kungfu buffet used to be and is just as popular. Details at: https://linktr.ee/jinzun
- Spoon World Buffet, Cascades Shopping Centre, Charlotte Street, Portsmouth PO1 4RL - This family-style buffet restaurant serves a carvery, Chinese, Indian, Sushi and Teppanyaki among others in a real round the world experience – with fantastic desserts too. Details at: www.spoonworldbuffet.co.uk/restaurants/portsmouth
Casa Brasil, The Boardwalk, Port Solent - Marina, Portsmouth PO6 4TP – with an unlimited ‘all you can eat’ Brasilian BBQ Tapas, with the meat brought to your table, this little gem offers unlimited freshly prepared tapas style gourmet salads and traditional Brasilian hot dishes and if you have room for desserts they are unlimited too! Details at: www.casabrasilrestaurants.co.uk
The Moghul Brasserie, Elm Grove, Hayling Island – this Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant offers a fantastic Sunday to Thursday buffet where you have the chance to try dishes from across is extensive menu. More details at PO11 9AE. More details at: www.facebook.com/MoghulBrasserie