Pubs in Portsmouth: 13 quirky pub names including the Sir Loin of Beef and The Missing Squirrel - in Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Hayling Island

Portsmouth has a wide range of fantastic pubs, bars and resaurants – with some funny and creative names.

By Joe Buncle
Published 10th May 2023, 23:01 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 23:01 BST

From the Sir Loin of Beef to the Square Cow, we’ve put together a list of some of what we think are the best pub names in the area.

Here are 13 pubs with quirky names in and around Portsmouth:

1. Pubs in and around Portsmouth

The Sir Loin of Beef is a popular Southsea pub which was recently renovated and came under new ownership. Picture: Sam Stephenson

2. Sir Loin of Beef - Highland Rd, Southsea

The Sir Loin of Beef is a popular Southsea pub which was recently renovated and came under new ownership. Picture: Sam Stephenson Photo: Sam Stephenson

The Fighting Cocks is a traditional pub in Alverstoke, Gosport. It is rated 4.5 on Google.

3. The Fighting Cocks - Clayhall Road, Gosport

The Fighting Cocks is a traditional pub in Alverstoke, Gosport. It is rated 4.5 on Google. Photo: Picture: Google Street View

The Hole In The Wall pub in Great Southsea Street, Southsea is a self-described 'renowned pub showcasing cask ales and bottled European beers, plus sausage 'n' mash and sandwiches.' Picture: Google Streetview

4. Hole In The Wall - Great Southsea Street, Southsea

The Hole In The Wall pub in Great Southsea Street, Southsea is a self-described 'renowned pub showcasing cask ales and bottled European beers, plus sausage 'n' mash and sandwiches.' Picture: Google Streetview Photo: -

