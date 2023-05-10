Pubs in Portsmouth: 13 quirky pub names including the Sir Loin of Beef and The Missing Squirrel - in Havant, Fareham, Waterlooville and Hayling Island
Portsmouth has a wide range of fantastic pubs, bars and resaurants – with some funny and creative names.
By Joe Buncle
Published 10th May 2023, 23:01 BST
Updated 10th May 2023, 23:01 BST
From the Sir Loin of Beef to the Square Cow, we’ve put together a list of some of what we think are the best pub names in the area.
Here are 13 pubs with quirky names in and around Portsmouth:
