Best places to get cocktails in Portsmouth according to Google reviews including The Liquorist and Ripper & Co

By Joe Williams
Published 22nd Jun 2024, 12:45 BST
Portsmouth has a number of fantastic spots in which to grab a cocktail, whatever your tipple, there is something for you.

Whether you are looking for a cocktail bar, or a restaurant/pub that also has a great cocktail menu, Portsmouth has a litany of options. We have looked at the best rated places for cocktails in the city according to Google reviews.

In no particular order here are 37 of the best places to grab a cocktail in Portsmouth:

1. Best Cocktail spots in Portsmouth

All Bar One in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 rating on Google from 2,329 reviews. One customer said: "Their drink selection is impressive, with a wide array of cocktails, wines, and beers to choose from."

All Bar One in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 rating on Google from 2,329 reviews. One customer said: "Their drink selection is impressive, with a wide array of cocktails, wines, and beers to choose from."Photo: NationalWorld

The Liquorist bar and restaurant has a 4.1 star rating based on 1,178 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Loads of drinks to choose from at the bar. The lovely bar lady even made recommendations for drinks which was helpful."

The Liquorist bar and restaurant has a 4.1 star rating based on 1,178 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Loads of drinks to choose from at the bar. The lovely bar lady even made recommendations for drinks which was helpful."Photo: x

The Slug And Lettuce in Portsmouth has a rating of 4.3 stars based on 4,217 Google reviews.

The Slug And Lettuce in Portsmouth has a rating of 4.3 stars based on 4,217 Google reviews.Photo: Google

