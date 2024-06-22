In no particular order here are 37 of the best places to grab a cocktail in Portsmouth:
1. Best Cocktail spots in Portsmouth
Here are 37 of the best places to get a cocktail in Portsmouth according to Google reviewsPhoto: Contributed / Habibur Rahman
2. All Bar One
All Bar One in Gunwharf Quays has a 4.3 rating on Google from 2,329 reviews. One customer said: "Their drink selection is impressive, with a wide array of cocktails, wines, and beers to choose from."Photo: NationalWorld
3. The Liquorist
The Liquorist bar and restaurant has a 4.1 star rating based on 1,178 Google reviews. One person wrote: "Loads of drinks to choose from at the bar. The lovely bar lady even made recommendations for drinks which was helpful."Photo: x
4. Slug & Lettuce
The Slug And Lettuce in Portsmouth has a rating of 4.3 stars based on 4,217 Google reviews.Photo: Google