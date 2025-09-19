September marks the start of the autumn period, as well as the beginning of a new academic year following the summer holidays. Whether your children have started or gone back to school, or you’re a college or university student, you may be finding ways to save money on food. Food establishments across the UK are offering deals such as discounts and even free food this September. Here is a list of 10 of the best restaurant deals in September 2025. Join NationalWorld Today - daily headlines delivered to your email.