The humble sandwich does not always get the limelight it deserves, but it is a beloved staple at lunchtime for many. The city has a number of cafes, delis, and restaurants that serve a varied selection of delicious sandwiches both hot and cold.
Whatever your preferred filling and bread, you will find something for you in the city.
Here are 35 of the best sandwich spots in Portsmouth:
1. Best sandwich spots in Portsmouth
Here are 35 of the best sandwich spots in Portsmouth Photo: Andre's / Sarah Standing / Habibur Rahman
2. Smile Café - Southsea
Smile Café in Marmion Road, Southsea, has a 4.8 rating based on 312 Google reviews. One person said: "Very good service and excellent customer care from the staff and great food." Photo: Chris Moorhouse
3. Baffled Coffee - Southsea
Baffled Coffee Ltd, at 77 Fawcett Road, Southsea has a 4.7 rating based on 587 reviews. One customer said: "Really delicious coffee and amazing sandwiches." Photo: JPIMedia
4. Andres Food Bar
Andres Food Bar in Lord Montgomery Way has a 4.8 rating based on 33 Google reviews. One customer said: "Excellent artisan sandwiches, high quality coffee and friendly staff." Photo: -