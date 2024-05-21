Best sandwich shops in Portsmouth: 35 of the best places to grab a sarnie according to Google reviews - including Andre's and Pret A Manger

By Joe Williams
Published 21st May 2024, 11:57 BST
With it being British Sandwich Week we thought it was a great opportunity to celebrate the establishments that serve the best sarnies in Portsmouth.

The humble sandwich does not always get the limelight it deserves, but it is a beloved staple at lunchtime for many. The city has a number of cafes, delis, and restaurants that serve a varied selection of delicious sandwiches both hot and cold.

Whatever your preferred filling and bread, you will find something for you in the city.

Here are 35 of the best sandwich spots in Portsmouth:

Smile Café in Marmion Road, Southsea, has a 4.8 rating based on 312 Google reviews. One person said: "Very good service and excellent customer care from the staff and great food."

Baffled Coffee Ltd, at 77 Fawcett Road, Southsea has a 4.7 rating based on 587 reviews. One customer said: "Really delicious coffee and amazing sandwiches."

Andres Food Bar in Lord Montgomery Way has a 4.8 rating based on 33 Google reviews. One customer said: "Excellent artisan sandwiches, high quality coffee and friendly staff."

