Boathouse Swanwick reopens in Swanwick Marina - see inside with 11 spectacular pictures

By Joe Williams

Digital Reporter

Published 19th Aug 2024, 14:00 BST

Customers have returned to a Hampshire waterside restaurant after reopened following a complete rebuild.

The Boathouse Swanwick reopened in Swanwick Marina at the start of August after it was closed in October 2023 to be knocked down and rebuilt on a larger footprint. The new layout provides customers with outside seating and views over the water while also offering a sleek and modern indoor dining experience with a nautical theme.

The restaurant also functions as a coffee shop and bar, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and evening dining. It is run by Ideal Collection who have five establishments in Hampshire and West Sussex.

Oliver Weeks, the managing director of Ideal Collection, said: “This project has been a long time in the planning, but it has been worth the wait. We want to offer guests an unbeatable dining experience at Boathouse Swanwick.

“This venue will allow us to offer so much more including a variety of events, outdoor waterside drinks and dining or just a place to stop off for a takeaway coffee.”

Table bookings can be made via the Ideal Collection website.

Here are 11 pictures of the restaurant’s transformation:

The restaurant re-opened in early August and has been impressing customers with its new look

1. Boathouse Swanwick

The restaurant re-opened in early August and has been impressing customers with its new look | Briscoes PR

The Boathouse Swanwick, in Swanwick Marina has re-opened after being completely re-built and re-furbished.

2. Boathouse Swanwick

The Boathouse Swanwick, in Swanwick Marina has re-opened after being completely re-built and re-furbished. | Biscoes PR

The Boathouse Swanwick's new layout has made the most of the stunning location on the River Hamble.

3. Boathouse Swanwick

The Boathouse Swanwick's new layout has made the most of the stunning location on the River Hamble. | Briscoes PR

Locals enjoy a drink while sitting in the sun gazing at the boat in Swanwick Marina.

4. Boathouse Swanwick

Locals enjoy a drink while sitting in the sun gazing at the boat in Swanwick Marina. | Briscoes PR

