The Boathouse Swanwick reopened in Swanwick Marina at the start of August after it was closed in October 2023 to be knocked down and rebuilt on a larger footprint. The new layout provides customers with outside seating and views over the water while also offering a sleek and modern indoor dining experience with a nautical theme.

The restaurant also functions as a coffee shop and bar, serving breakfast, brunch, lunch, afternoon tea and evening dining. It is run by Ideal Collection who have five establishments in Hampshire and West Sussex.

Oliver Weeks, the managing director of Ideal Collection, said: “This project has been a long time in the planning, but it has been worth the wait. We want to offer guests an unbeatable dining experience at Boathouse Swanwick.

“This venue will allow us to offer so much more including a variety of events, outdoor waterside drinks and dining or just a place to stop off for a takeaway coffee.”

Table bookings can be made via the Ideal Collection website.

Here are 11 pictures of the restaurant’s transformation:

