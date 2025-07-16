Brand new McDonalds restaurant opening on Gosport High Street

The restaurant in Gosport will create around 100 new jobs for the local area

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A brand-new McDonald’s restaurant on Gosport High Street will open on Wednesday 16th July. Following significant investment from local Franchisee Jose Calaza, the restaurant will open for dine-in and takeaway. Opening hours will be 6:00 – 23:00.

The new 65-seater restaurant will create around 100 new full and part-time jobs for the local community and will feature table service and self-ordering kiosks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Local McDonald’s Franchisee, Jose Calaza, who now owns and operates 14 McDonald’s restaurants in the South Coast area, said “We are delighted to be opening another brand-new McDonald’s restaurant on Gosport High Street and can’t wait to see local customers, both new and old, enjoy our services on offer. People are at the heart of our business, and we look forward to welcoming new employees with the jobs our restaurant will create. We’re committed to investing in opportunities for a mix of all ages, life stages and backgrounds, promoting flexibility and equality”.

Your world

With consumers increasingly looking for greater speed, efficiency and choice when ordering their food, the Gosport High Street restaurant has been built in-line with McDonald’s ambitious ‘Convenience of the Future’ programme. This combines a new layout with the latest technology to create a more seamless and enjoyable experience for customers.

With dedicated areas for the different ways to order, the new restaurant offers a more efficient way to order and provides customers with adequate space to enjoy their meal. The new kitchen design and dedicated courier waiting area will allow crew to better accommodate both courier and customer needs, meaning they will be able to serve more quickly, efficiently and accurately than ever before.

The restaurant is also excited to announce the implementation of a series of sustainable innovations as the business works towards its target of achieving net zero emissions across all its restaurants and offices by 2030. Gosport High Street features some of the latest innovations in sustainable building design throughout and the restaurant has been deliberately designed to retain the familiar McDonald’s look and feel. The latest innovations at Gosport High Street restaurant include:

Timber window frames and partition walls have replaced the traditional aluminium and steel frames.

Wall lettering from recycled material (including McDonald’s own coffee grounds)

The new restaurant is located 111 – 112 High Street, Gosport, PO12 1DU