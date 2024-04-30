Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Marco Tortorici (33) General Manager at the newly refurbished Brasserie Blanc in Gunwharf. Picture: Mike Cooter (280424)

Brasserie Blanc celebrated its striking new look at a grand re-opening after being closed through most of April with all new décor, kitchen and bar area being fitted. The French restaurant held the re-opening on Monday, April 28 with dignitaries and special guests in attendance.

The manager of the Gunwharf restaurant, Marco Tortorici, was delighted with how the renovation has gone. He said: “We are really proud to show off our brand new restaurant to our lovely guests who have been loyal to us. This is not just for us but for the people who have supported us over the years.

“Within the Brasserie Blanc team there are many people that have been working here for a long time, like myself for seven years. There are some that have been here even longer so it is more like a family refurb not just a restaurant refurb.”

The News gained a sneak peak to the new design on Sunday and the inside is almost unrecognisable to what was there before. Marco said: “It has been a complete refurbishment to the inside of the restaurant, new kitchen and bar area. On the outside we have new furniture and wind screen. It’s a brand new look, brand new colours, it’s really vibrant and more welcoming. We are really happy with it.“

Alongside the guests at the re-opening, Heartwood Collection (owner of Brasserie Blanc) Chief Executive Officer, Richard Ferrier was present. He said: “We first came to Gunwharf Quays in April 2009 and its fair to say the hospitality sector has been through a fair number of challengers since then. We are hugely proud that we continue to go from strength to strength as a business and particularly here in Portsmouth.

“The team here endlessly do us proud, they are one of the finest examples of what we do in our company, its a team that the rest of the business really looks up to. It is fantastic to give them an outstanding and beautiful place to work in.”