News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Marks &Spencer to close stores in May - full list of closures
43 minutes ago Extra safety checks on 100 fairground and theme park rides across UK
1 hour ago Zoe Ball confirmed as host of new ITV talent show
1 hour ago Wife of Duke with key coronation role dies just days before event
1 hour ago Enter Shikari announce huge UK tour - full details
2 hours ago Tributes paid to singer Gordon Lightfoot following death
Here are the 11 best breakfast places in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adobe Stock.Here are the 11 best breakfast places in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adobe Stock.
Here are the 11 best breakfast places in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews. Picture: Adobe Stock.

Breakfast near me: 11 best breakfast cafes and restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews

Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day.

By Freddie Webb
Published 2nd May 2023, 11:58 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 11:58 BST

There is nothing like visiting a cafe or restaurant and indulging in a freshly cooked English breakfast. Done the right way, there is nothing better.

Businesses across Portsmouth sell breakfast meals, so it can be hard to choose the right place to go, or to a find a hidden gem which you have not unearthed.

MORE LIKE THIS: Restaurant review - I went to Stones Cafe in Fareham and managed to please a grumpy three-year-old, Nine of the best fine dining restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire

Google has ranked the best breakfast destinations using its review system. Here are the top 11 places in Portsmouth.

Be sure to click through all the pictures to find out which eatery came out on top.

Café In The Park in Victoria Park, Anglesea Road, Landport, has a 4.6 rating from 192 Google reviews.

1. Café In The Park - 11

Café In The Park in Victoria Park, Anglesea Road, Landport, has a 4.6 rating from 192 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Copnor Kitchen in Copnor Road, Copnor, has a 4.6 rating from 194 Google reviews. Pictured is the big breakfast with a side of loaded chicken and bacon fries.

2. Copnor Kitchen - 10

Copnor Kitchen in Copnor Road, Copnor, has a 4.6 rating from 194 Google reviews. Pictured is the big breakfast with a side of loaded chicken and bacon fries. Photo: -

Photo Sales
Poppins in Cosham High Street has a 4.6 rating from 225 Google reviews.

3. Poppins - 9

Poppins in Cosham High Street has a 4.6 rating from 225 Google reviews. Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, has a 4.6 rating from 509 Google reviews

4. The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth - 8

The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, has a 4.6 rating from 509 Google reviews Photo: Google Street View

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:PortsmouthGoogleRestaurant ReviewFareham