Breakfast near me: 11 best breakfast cafes and restaurants in Portsmouth, according to Google reviews
Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day.
There is nothing like visiting a cafe or restaurant and indulging in a freshly cooked English breakfast. Done the right way, there is nothing better.
Businesses across Portsmouth sell breakfast meals, so it can be hard to choose the right place to go, or to a find a hidden gem which you have not unearthed.
MORE LIKE THIS: Restaurant review - I went to Stones Cafe in Fareham and managed to please a grumpy three-year-old, Nine of the best fine dining restaurants in Portsmouth and Hampshire
Google has ranked the best breakfast destinations using its review system. Here are the top 11 places in Portsmouth.
Be sure to click through all the pictures to find out which eatery came out on top.