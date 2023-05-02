Breakfast is considered the most important meal of the day.

There is nothing like visiting a cafe or restaurant and indulging in a freshly cooked English breakfast. Done the right way, there is nothing better.

Businesses across Portsmouth sell breakfast meals, so it can be hard to choose the right place to go, or to a find a hidden gem which you have not unearthed.

Google has ranked the best breakfast destinations using its review system. Here are the top 11 places in Portsmouth.

Café In The Park - 11 Café In The Park in Victoria Park, Anglesea Road, Landport, has a 4.6 rating from 192 Google reviews.

Copnor Kitchen - 10 Copnor Kitchen in Copnor Road, Copnor, has a 4.6 rating from 194 Google reviews. Pictured is the big breakfast with a side of loaded chicken and bacon fries.

Poppins - 9 Poppins in Cosham High Street has a 4.6 rating from 225 Google reviews.

The Spinnaker Café, Old Portsmouth - 8 The Spinnaker Cafe in Broad Street, Old Portsmouth, has a 4.6 rating from 509 Google reviews