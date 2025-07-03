These are the places to visit according to the British Curry Championship 🍴

The British Curry Championship recognises the excellence of the curry industry

Restaurants, takeaways and chefs have been awarded for their excellence

The ceremony was delivered by Oceanic Awards

The winners of the inaugural British Curry Championship have been announced, recognising the exceptional achievements of the chefs, restaurants and takeaways within the UK’s thriving curry scene.

The British Curry Championship is a brand-new culinary award ceremony, which celebrates the talents of those working in the curry industry across the UK.

Oceanic Awards has announced the restaurants in the UK that took home a prestigious title, as well as showcased the skills of chefs, restaurateurs and takeaway services.

Irfan Younis, spokesperson for the British Curry Championship said: “These awards provide a platform to applaud the exceptional efforts of those who have made significant contributions to the curry sector and continue to elevate the nation’s love for curry.

“We’d like to congratulate all of our winners on their incredible accomplishments.”

Here is a full list of every winner at the British Curry Championship 2025:

Scottish Curry Champion of the Year

Dhoom: Indian Streatery, Dunfermline

North East Curry Champion of the Year

Soho Tavern, Gateshead

North West Curry Champion of the Year

Barlick Raj Balti, Barnoldswick

Best Indian restaurants across the UK named in British Curry Championship 2025 | British Curry Championship / Adobe Stock

East Midlands Curry Champion of the Year

Spice Bazzar, Leicester

West Midlands Curry Champion of the Year

Titash, Birmingham

East Curry Champion of the Year

Namaste Village, Norwich

South East Curry Champion of the Year

Indian Queen, Banbury

South West Curry Champion of the Year

Turmeric Kitchen, Taunton

London Curry Champion of the Year

Madhu’s, Marylebone

Yorkshire Curry Champion of the Year

Kiplings Indian Restaurant, Sowerby Bridge

Lancashire Curry Champion of the Year

The Red Fort Tandoori, Lytham Saint Annes

Essex Curry Champion of the Year

Grand Cochin, Chelmsford

Kent Curry Champion of the Year

Shamrat, Maidstone

Staffordshire Curry Champion of the Year

Spice Exchange, Stoke-on-Trent

Cheshire Curry Champion of the Year

Forts of India, Malpas

Leicestershire Curry Champion of the Year

Spice Bazzar, Leicester

Nottinghamshire Curry Champion of the Year

Kottaram Restaurant, Nottingham

Surrey Curry Champion of the Year

3 Rooms, Chertsey

Nation Curry Restaurant of the Year

Mumbai Flavours, Alnwick

Nation Takeaway of the Year

Chutney Express Takeaway, Birmingham

Chef of the Year

Da Mount Gurkha, Liverpool

Customer Favourite of the Year

Bombay Spice, York

Curry Team of the Year

Chequers Indian Lounge, Ipswich

Curry Dish of the Year

Kolshi Indian Restaurant, Warwick

Manager of the Year

Paddy’s Marten Inn, Leicester

Customer Satisfaction Restaurant of the Year

Babaji, Sunderland

Curry Leader of the Year

Jaipur, Newcastle

Outstanding Curry Restaurant of the Year

Aarti, Leeds

Lifetime Curry Champion of the Year

Mohammed Abdul Baki - Kohinoor 1969, Dhamaka, Newcastle

Champion Leader of the Year

Abdul Salam - Dhamaka, Mumbai Flavour

Nation’s Curry Champion of the Year

International Restaurant, Bradford

Voter’s Choice Curry Champion of the Year

Samrat, Seaham

Industry’s Choice Curry Champion

Delhi Wala, Leeds

