Burger King is offering customers a free Vegan Royale today.

After launching a new plant-based restaurant in Leicester Square, London, the chain is offering the burger at no cost.

Customers can claim a free Vegan Royale burger today. Picture: Burger King.

The Vegan Royale consists of crispy coated, plant-based chicken, topped with iceberg lettuce, creamy vegan mayo and crowned with a golden bun, sprinkled with toasted sesame seeds.

It is cooked separately from meat, dairy and egg products.

The burger has also gained certification from the Vegan Society.

It is launched in conjunction with a new plant-based and vegan menu, which is being trialled at the new location for one month.

To claim the burger for absolutely nothing, people need to download the Burger King app.

The offer is available when you sign up, or if you have an account already.

It can be redeemed at the counter of any restaurant, or through mobile ordering.

Customers need to go to the offers section of the app, and click the 'Free Vegan Royale' offer.

To use the offer through the mobile app, you need to ‘add to mobile order' and select a restaurant.

Then, you can add the free Vegan Royale to the basket and checkout.

To get this offer at a restaurant, you need to click the 'Free Vegan Royale' offer in the app as normal, then click 'redeem at restaurant'.

You just need to present the code to a member of staff at the front counter, then your plant-based sandwich is yours.

The offer will be available to use today until midnight.

It is not claimable at kiosks.

Burger King has committed to reducing carbon emissions in its operations department, and across its franchises, by 41 per cent by 2030.

You can create an account or sign into the app here.

