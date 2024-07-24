Burger King in Havant to dish out free Whopper or Chicken Royale to newly qualified drivers
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
New drivers can bag themselves a free burger at Burger King - here’s how to claim yours.
Burger King is celebrating National Drive-Thru Day today (July 24) by offering all newly qualified drivers one free Whopper or Chicken Royale when they use the drive-thru. The Havant Burger King branch will be taking part in the giveaway and in order to secure a free burger new drivers will need to show their ‘L’ Plates to staff at their local chain.
Burger King has also partnered with driving instructor turned content creator, DGN Driving, to create a short film with top tips to help new drivers.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.