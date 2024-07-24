New drivers can bag themselves a free burger at Burger King - here’s how to claim yours.

Burger King is celebrating National Drive-Thru Day today (July 24) by offering all newly qualified drivers one free Whopper or Chicken Royale when they use the drive-thru. The Havant Burger King branch will be taking part in the giveaway and in order to secure a free burger new drivers will need to show their ‘L’ Plates to staff at their local chain.